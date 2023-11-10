Patrick Dempsey Is The Sexiest Man Alive - But Pedro Pascal Fans Aren't Having It
On November 8, People named Patrick Dempsey the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2023. "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," he told the outlet after learning the news. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."
Dempsey became a Hollywood icon as Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy," beginning in 2005. He ultimately remained on the show for nearly 250 episodes. In fact, People noted that Dempsey has appeared in their Sexiest Man Alive issues plenty of times in the past, but never quite landed top billing. While Dempsey's win may have been a long time coming, fans of Pedro Pascal in particular are unhappy that their guy didn't earn this honor they feel he more than deserves.
For example, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ireoispunk posted a series of four Polaroids of Pascal's face and wrote, "the sexiest man alive is pedro pascal. change my mind if you can, but you probably can't." This received more than 5,000 likes and is just one of numerous posts expressing such a sentiment.
While fans are upset about Pedro Pascal's loss, People found their own way to honor him
On a subreddit dedicated entirely to discussing Pedro Pascal, one user started a thread about the fact that on November 6, a couple of days before the Patrick Dempsey announcement, People went out of its way to let its TikTok following know that Pascal was not, in fact, 2023's Sexiest Man Alive. Responses ranged from upset to statements that he'll remain the Sexiest Man Alive in his fans' collective hearts. "Don't need a vote to know he's the sexiest man alive," wrote user Ok-Device-841 in one popular post.
Meanwhile, on the X platform, @karmicswift is among countless users claiming misconduct by People. "Dvcree did everything they could to make pedro pascal the sexiest man alive and people magazine fumbled the bag," they wrote in a tweet with more than 5,500 likes. Dvcree refers to a user who compiled an attached montage of the actor. @MaryGorgens also shared a short video montage and wrote, "Yeah so anyway....Pedro Pascal. SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2023. End tweet," to the tune of more than 600 likes.
Pascal, notably, didn't come out of this year's Sexiest Man Alive voting empty-handed. People awarded "Dog Dad Pedro" with the title of "Sexiest Pedro Pascal," suggesting the "Mandalorian" star is at his best as a dog owner, while practically acknowledging the perceived snub by granting him his very own category.