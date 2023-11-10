Patrick Dempsey Is The Sexiest Man Alive - But Pedro Pascal Fans Aren't Having It

On November 8, People named Patrick Dempsey the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2023. "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," he told the outlet after learning the news. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

Dempsey became a Hollywood icon as Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy," beginning in 2005. He ultimately remained on the show for nearly 250 episodes. In fact, People noted that Dempsey has appeared in their Sexiest Man Alive issues plenty of times in the past, but never quite landed top billing. While Dempsey's win may have been a long time coming, fans of Pedro Pascal in particular are unhappy that their guy didn't earn this honor they feel he more than deserves.

For example, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ireoispunk posted a series of four Polaroids of Pascal's face and wrote, "the sexiest man alive is pedro pascal. change my mind if you can, but you probably can't." This received more than 5,000 likes and is just one of numerous posts expressing such a sentiment.