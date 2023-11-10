Hunger Games Prequel's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Series First - But Not A Good One

The Rotten Tomatoes score for the "Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," is out.

The cinematic footprint of "The Hunger Games" seemingly wrapped up in 2015 with the release of "Mockingjay — Part 2." The finale concludes Katniss' (Jennifer Lawrence) quest for freedom, showing her enjoying a life of peace with Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) by her side. For a while, it seemed like that was the end for the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, which turned its lead stars into household names. But in 2020, "The Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins debuted "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," a prequel novel that peels back the layers on the nefarious President Snow.

Set decades before the "Hunger Games" trilogy, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was immediately put on track to receive the cinematic treatment, with rising stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler on board as its leads. Set to debut on November 17, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is easily one of the most anticipated blockbuster projects coming out this winter. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have the same critical clout as the previous "Hunger Games" films. As of this writing, the prequel boasts a 66% Rotten Tomatoes score, with over 40 reviews.

Yes, the film has a fresh rating, implying that more critics liked the prequel than not. However, it has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for any film in the "Hunger Games" franchise, coming in behind "Mockingjay — Part 1" and "Part 2," both of which have 70% scores.