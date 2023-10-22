What Is The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Rated?

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is a prequel to the beloved trilogy (or tetralogy, if you go by the movies). The new film takes place in the past and follows the rise to power of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who becomes the head of the Capitol in the main storyline. There's a lot about Panem that's different during this period in time, but the one thing that's constant is the Hunger Games, where young kids kill each other until only one is left standing.

With child murder intrinsic in the plot, it's only natural to wonder what "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" film will be rated. It turns out the prequel will follow in the same footsteps as the other "Hunger Games" films in being rated PG-13. Film Ratings states the classification is due to "strong violent content and disturbing material." That's in line with the franchise, as there's ample violence and death in every installment. The prequel, based on the book, should follow in those footsteps, as it's about the 10th Annual Hunger Games, long before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) would enter the arena.

Keeping that in mind, parents should be mindful of bringing their kids. The subject matter should be fine for teenagers, especially if they've already seen the other "Hunger Games" movies and know what to expect. But there could be images that frighten younger viewers.