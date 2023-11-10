The Simpsons Producers Issue A Meta Response To Homer Strangling Controversy

For much of the show's existence, Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) frequently strangling his 10-year-old son Bart (Nancy Cartwright) was perhaps questionable behavior viewers ignored in "The Simpsons." Then, a Season 35 episode that aired in October seemed to reveal that Homer's problematic "Simpsons" habit was no more. In short, Homer jokes about strangling Bart before clarifying that it's a relic of the past. "I don't do that anymore," he says. "Times have changed."

However, after news of this supposed development circulated on the Internet, the producers of "The Simpsons" collectively issued a drawing and faux statement in response. The drawing, posted to the official "Simpsons" account on X, formerly known as Twitter, depicts Bart holding a smartphone with text reading "'Simpsons': No more strangling" visible on its screen. Homer is strangling him and says, "Why you little clickbaiting — !!" Text accompanying the tweet, meanwhile, reads, "Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart."

The tone of this post suggests that Homer's Season 35 joke was just that — a joke, rather than a definitive statement about the show's future. Whether or not Homer ever strangles Bart again, claims of this behavior's removal from "The Simpsons" outright have now effectively been proven inaccurate.