The Simpsons: Homer's Most Problematic Habit Is No More - 'Times Have Changed'

"The Simpsons" of today is, in plenty ways, a far cry from the original series of shorts on "The Tracey Ullman Show" from which the iconic cartoon originates. Even an element as central as Dan Castellaneta's performance of Homer Simpson differs significantly in that early run. Of course, "The Simpsons" is still changing to this day, most recently clarifying that Homer has done away with his most problematic habit.

Homer strangling Bart (voiced by Nancy Cartwright) is among some of the most visually iconic recurring gags in early "Simpsons" seasons. In more recent years, during which parental violence has simply become unacceptable punchline material, Homer has refrained from enacting this form of punishment. Now, as of Season 35, Episode 3, Homer has made this change explicit. In the episode, a wealthy man named Thayer (Hank Azaria) moves in next to the Simpsons family. When the patriarchs of both households first meet, Thayer compliments Homer's handshake. "See Marge," Homer replies. "Strangling the boy has paid off. Just kidding, I don't do that anymore — times have changed."

So, while strangulation may have unofficially become a relic of a bygone era previously, it's now safe to say that this era of "The Simpsons" is definitively over as of the Season 35 joke.