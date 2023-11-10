MCU Theory: The Marvels' Powers Are Connected By The Infinity Stones

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

A great deal of the chaos in "The Marvels" comes from the film's charmingly imaginative (if admittedly contrived) conceit that the three central characters have their powers "entangled" by virtue of their shared source: light. And yet while Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) brief, perfunctory explanation is fine enough to justify 100 minutes of cosmic wackiness, it feels thin for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. But what if there's more to their connection than anyone realizes?

After all, Monica's hastily drawn conclusion ignores that Carol Danvers' powers in "Captain Marvel" don't appear to be solely light-based, but fueled by the cosmic energy she absorbed from the Space Stone (then housed in the Tesseract) — there's a massive gap between her Infinity Stone-powered, game-changing abilities and simple light manipulation. The most confusing part about this is how Carol should then be infinitely (no pun intended) more powerful than both Monica and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) — yet "The Marvels" portrays them as near equals.

This isn't to say that Kamala and Monica should be less powerful (especially since watching the three of them play off one another in combat is one of the most fun aspects of the sequel), but that the connection between the Marvels' powers should be stronger and more specific. Strangely enough, Marvel Studios actually has (perhaps unintentionally) established a much more compelling bond between the three heroes in terms of their prior interactions with various Infinity Stones.