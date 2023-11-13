More Actors Have Played Priscilla Presley Than You Likely Realized

The number of television and movies surrounding the King of Rock and Roll is too many to count, but the same cannot be said for his iconic ex-wife, Priscilla. Meeting when she was only 14 years old, she and Elvis Presley were connected until his death. Though the two divorced in 1973, Priscilla maintains that the two remained close. Director Sofia Coppola was determined to explore this complex relationship in her Priscilla biopic, starring Cailee Spaeny.

"It was really important that it felt that Priscilla felt her story was represented in a way that was true to her," Coppola told Entertainment Weekly about the film. "Priscilla" is not the first time the character appears on film, though most movies depicting the relationship focus on Elvis' meteoric rise and less on his private life. Season Hubley was the first to play the role in John Carpenter's long-forgotten television film, "Elvis," released just two years after the musician's death. Susan Walters was cast as Priscilla in the first adaptation of the memoir "Elvis & Me" in 1988. In Baz Luhrmann's creative 2022 film and the 2005 movie for television — both entitled "Elvis" — the role goes to Olivia DeJonge and Antonia Bernath, respectively. In most portrayals, Priscilla functions as just the woman behind the man. The 2023 film directed by Coppola, however, gives depth and nuance to the real-life icon unseen before.