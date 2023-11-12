Is Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Dead? Marvel Boss Officially Confirms Status
As the Star Wars franchise has expanded under the Disney banner, numerous creatives have gotten a chance to leave their mark on the galaxy far, far away. The likes of J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, Deborah Chow, and more have left their mark on the property by helming big and small screen projects. For a time, fans were under the impression that Kevin Feige — the leader of Marvel Studios and the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe — would join this list of names. However, it appears that this is no longer the case.
During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Feige offered a rather disappointing update on his Star Wars film. When asked if the project, revealed in 2019, is still moving forward, he simply replied, "No." This isn't too surprising, considering that in March 2023, his production was shelved along with director Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron" feature. Hopefully, Star Wars fans will learn more about Feige's movie and the circumstances surrounding its cancelation.
With it all but confirmed that it's not happening, Feige's film can join the ever-expanding scrapped Star Wars project graveyard.
Feige's film is one of many canned Star Wars endeavors
Nearly five decades after it began, the Star Wars franchise is pelting fans with more screen-based media than ever before. However, while endeavors such as "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: Visions," and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" have premiered without issue, a laundry list of other entries were left to perish. One of the most infamous examples is the film trilogy that was set to be helmed by "Game of Thrones" creatives David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. They departed the Star Wars galaxy in 2019, just over a year after their series was announced.
Another major missed opportunity came in the form of a Jabba the Hutt solo film. Writer David S. Goyer revealed that he penned the script and that Guillermo del Toro was attached to direct. Unfortunately, this movie never came to fruition for one reason or another. A "Mandalorian" spin-off title, "Rangers of the New Republic," was publicly revealed during the Disney Investor Day 2020 event. However, the show was scrapped, and elements of it became part of "The Mandalorian" Season 3.
While it's disappointing that Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie is no longer happening, at least the decision to cancel it doesn't seem to be anything personal. After all, it doesn't matter who you are or what your entertainment résumé looks like. If Lucasfilm doesn't see a future for your project, it'll swiftly end up canned.