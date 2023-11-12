Is Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Dead? Marvel Boss Officially Confirms Status

As the Star Wars franchise has expanded under the Disney banner, numerous creatives have gotten a chance to leave their mark on the galaxy far, far away. The likes of J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, Deborah Chow, and more have left their mark on the property by helming big and small screen projects. For a time, fans were under the impression that Kevin Feige — the leader of Marvel Studios and the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe — would join this list of names. However, it appears that this is no longer the case.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Feige offered a rather disappointing update on his Star Wars film. When asked if the project, revealed in 2019, is still moving forward, he simply replied, "No." This isn't too surprising, considering that in March 2023, his production was shelved along with director Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron" feature. Hopefully, Star Wars fans will learn more about Feige's movie and the circumstances surrounding its cancelation.

With it all but confirmed that it's not happening, Feige's film can join the ever-expanding scrapped Star Wars project graveyard.