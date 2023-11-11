Tokyo Revengers Season 3: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
In its first two seasons, "Tokyo Revengers" managed to capture the attention of anime fans with its gritty and engrossing narrative about time travel and the costs of vengeance. Fortunately, the popularity of those initial installments of the series has helped ensure that devotees get to see the story of Takemichi Hanagaki continue as he works to change his own dark future. Season 3 of "Tokyo Revengers" began airing in October 2023, though some fans may be wondering just how long the installment runs for in total.
According to the MyAnimeList listing for "Tokyo Revengers," Season 3 of the series is slated to run for a single cour of 13 episodes. That matches the show's 2nd season, which also ran for 13 episodes, though the show's 1st season notably ran for 24 episodes. The Season 3 premiere aired on October 4 and episodes have been released weekly since then, meaning that the season should finish up on or around December 27. Here's where the new "Tokyo Revengers" season is currently streaming.
Which manga chapters does Tokyo Revengers Season 3 cover?
Seeing as "Tokyo Revengers" Season 3 is only a single cour long, its 13 episodes are primarily focused on adapting the "Tenjiku" arc, which is the third and penultimate portion of the original manga. The "Tenjiku" arc revolves around a climactic confrontation between Takemichi and the Tokyo Manji Gang against a powerful rival gang called Tenjiku and features a number of surprising narrative twists and turns that advance the overall story in some very significant ways.
The first few chapters of the "Tokyo Revengers" manga's "Tenjiku" arc were already adapted in the final episodes of Season 2. As it stands, Season 3 will likely adapt the manga from Chapter 126 all the way up to Chapter 188, which marks the end of the arc. However, it's possible that there could be a bit of shifting around or reorganizing in order to better fit into the season's 13 episodes.
If "Tokyo Revengers" Season 3 manages a complete adaptation of the "Tenjiku" arc, that leaves a potential Season 4 to cover the final arc of the manga and the end of the overall story. If things stay on track, "Tokyo Revengers" should avoid joining the list of canceled anime that ended with a cliffhanger. For now, fans will simply have to wait and hope for an official announcement of more "Tokyo Revengers" content after Season 3.