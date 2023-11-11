Tokyo Revengers Season 3: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Seeing as "Tokyo Revengers" Season 3 is only a single cour long, its 13 episodes are primarily focused on adapting the "Tenjiku" arc, which is the third and penultimate portion of the original manga. The "Tenjiku" arc revolves around a climactic confrontation between Takemichi and the Tokyo Manji Gang against a powerful rival gang called Tenjiku and features a number of surprising narrative twists and turns that advance the overall story in some very significant ways.

The first few chapters of the "Tokyo Revengers" manga's "Tenjiku" arc were already adapted in the final episodes of Season 2. As it stands, Season 3 will likely adapt the manga from Chapter 126 all the way up to Chapter 188, which marks the end of the arc. However, it's possible that there could be a bit of shifting around or reorganizing in order to better fit into the season's 13 episodes.

If "Tokyo Revengers" Season 3 manages a complete adaptation of the "Tenjiku" arc, that leaves a potential Season 4 to cover the final arc of the manga and the end of the overall story. If things stay on track, "Tokyo Revengers" should avoid joining the list of canceled anime that ended with a cliffhanger. For now, fans will simply have to wait and hope for an official announcement of more "Tokyo Revengers" content after Season 3.