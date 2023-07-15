Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Anime - Where You Can Stream The New Season

"Tokyo Revengers" is coming back for yet another round of action-packed drama as Takemichi Hanagaki continues to take on the vicious gang conflicts of his teenage past. After two seasons roughly covering the first three major arcs of the original manga, Season 3 of "Tokyo Revengers" is finally on the horizon. The new season, which is due to begin premiering episodes in the second half of 2023, is set to cover the fourth and penultimate "Tenjiku" arc from the original story. As such, fans who have been following along won't want to miss the new season — but they may not know where exactly to stream it when it releases.

Contrary to the release of many popular anime in America, Season 3 of "Tokyo Revengers" will not be on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, or any other anime-centric streaming service. Instead, Deadline has confirmed that Disney has licensed the third season of the series. While that means the show will be released in various western territories as part of Disney+, Disney notably diverts most of its anime content in America to Hulu, as it did with "Tokyo Revengers" Season 2. As such, fans should expect to need a Hulu subscription to access the new episodes when they release.