Whatever Happened To Charlie's Actor From The Santa Clause?

Not long after Disney released "The Santa Clause" in 1994, it was apparent that the movie would be a perennial family holiday favorite for years to come. This was in spite of its rather dark premise that sees a man named Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) accidentally cause Santa to fall off of a roof to his death. Upon investigating St. Nick's cold, dead body, Scott discovers the legal technicality that forces him to become the new Father Christmas, effective immediately. And with that, a new Christmas movie entered the canon — and an entire generation would learn to misspell Santa Claus's name.

While "The Santa Clause" is Allen's biggest film franchise where he doesn't voice a Star Command space ranger, he's not the only one who will be forever remembered for that series. Playing Scott Calvin's son, Charlie — who unfortunately was also witness to the original Santa's violent demise — was a young actor named Eric Lloyd. Lloyd had appeared in small roles in a few films and TV shows before "The Santa Clause," but Charlie was his breakout role and remains his most well-known. But did Lloyd do any other acting outside of the "Santa Clause" trilogy once he took on the role of Charlie? And what else has he been up to since 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause?"