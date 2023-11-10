Jodie Foster's Character In Netflix's Nyad Is Accurate - Except For One Detail

When it comes to Netflix's new biopic "Nyad," accuracy is a priority. The film's narrative closely adheres to the real-life achievements and controversies of Diana Nyad, a long-distance swimmer whose 2013 record attempt to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage has long been contested by official organizations. While Annette Bening portrays the titular swimmer, Jodie Foster plays her real-life coach, Bonnie Stoll. As it turns out, Stoll found her film counterpart to be a surprisingly close representation of her real-life self.

In an interview with Sky News, Stoll said that she was impressed by Foster's portrayal of her in "Nyad." "It's surreal and unbelievable and a real tribute to this actor," Stoll said. "I mean, she did it. It surprises me almost every time I see the movie and I see it quite a bit. I think it's me up there."

But while Stoll finds her on-screen depiction startlingly true to life, there is one element of the Netflix film that she has noted is semi-fictionalized: her climactic split as Nyad's swimming coach partway through the movie.