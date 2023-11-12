Gladiator's Most Iconic Shot Was Unplanned - And It's Deeper Than You Think

Director Ridley Scott is the father of some of the most notable sci-fi and historical epics of our time. The fame he garnered following "Alien" and "Blade Runner" increased even further upon the release of the 2000 film, "Gladiator." Catapulting Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix into household stardom, the chaotic production ultimately yielded one of the best films of the aughts. Issues like an unfinished script and the unexpected death of Oliver Reed made the film seem as though it was doomed. But against all odds, "Gladiator" grossed more than $500 million worldwide. It remains a classic, and one of the moments that left a lasting impression on audiences was a beautiful and unplanned sequence that strikes at the heart of what it is to be human.

Interspersed throughout the film are shots of Maximus' (Crowe) hand brushing through wheat stalks. Scott is known for decisive visuals and this could have just been an aesthetic choice. However, that wasn't the case. Maximus' death at the end of the film explores the concept of the afterlife; the wheat stalks were not just poetic shots for the sake of it, but a place where the lead character could be reunited with his dead family. This result was totally unexpected but did open many questions about Scott's stance on immortality.

In a profile for The New Yorker, Ridley Scott explored his filmography and the follow-up to "Gladiator" starring Paul Mescal. (For obvious reasons, Russell Crowe will not be reprising his role.) The director explained that the iconic shot from the first film came about after he saw Crowe's body double walking through field of wheat, and spontaneously decided to capture it on film.