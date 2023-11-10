Lisa Marie Presley Denounced Priscilla Before Her Death - Here's Why

The art of crafting a biopic that tells the truth about its subject matter and pleases both their fans and their estate alike is an often difficult prospect. To wit: while Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" is based on a memoir written by Priscilla Presley about her time with Elvis Presley and has with time gained Priscilla's full support as an executive producer, one close family member disapproved of the film from the start. Elvis and Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, did not respond favorably to an early version of Coppola's script, per a set of emails obtained by Variety and published in November 2023.

Sent in the early fall of 2022, Lisa Marie Presley reacted with surprise and shock at Coppola's treatment. "My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character [..] I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?" she remarked in one email. Lisa Marie expressed concern about how the film might effect her father's reputation, how it might make her own children feel, and her fears that it might cast a shadow over her relationship with her mother. She told Coppola she planned to have no comment about the film, as taking a public stance would require her to be honest about how she felt about the script. Coppola responded by defending her vision for the picture.

The version of the script that was shot had about 10 pages trimmed from that early draft, per Variety's source. Lisa Marie Presley never got to see the finalized version of "Priscilla" — she died on January 12, 2023 of a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue from a previous surgery. But Presley did have high praise for another biopic that retells her parents' life stories.