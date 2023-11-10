The Real Villain Of The Marvels Isn't Dar-Benn, It's Captain Marvel

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

In "The Marvels," Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) face off against Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). A Kree warrior and the successor to "Guardians of the Galaxy" villain Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Dar-Benn wreaks havoc across the galaxy after acquiring one of the two Cosmic Bands, which allows her to steal natural resources like air and water from distant planets. Her goal is to restore the Kree homeworld of Hala to glory after its swift descent into chaos and despair. She blames that fall on Carol herself, whose destruction of the Kree Supreme Intelligence in "Captain Marvel" led to a civil war.

The core trio battles Dar-Benn and her forces numerous times throughout "The Marvels." And yet, it's clear that she's not the movie's real villain. She's evil, yes, and treacherous to the extreme, but she's also just the result of things that Captain Marvel herself has done. Over the course of the film, we learn that Carol sees herself as the villain of her own story. And in a way, she is.

To be clear, Carol never really had a choice. The Super Intelligence was a violent AI construct that had already caused untold harm by the time Carol destroyed it. But even the best intentions can have unforeseen, horrific consequences. Rather than face these things head-on, Carol chooses to self-isolate as punishment for what she's done. Only when she unites with Monica and Kamala is she finally able to confront herself.