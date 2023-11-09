Rowan Atkinson's Mr. Bean Leaves Twitter Users In Shambles For A Hilarious Reason

An easy way to go viral on the internet is simply to take a meme or piece of trivia that's gone viral before and simply just ... reuse it. Anyone who's chronically on platforms like Reddit or X, formerly known as Twitter, can likely attest that many things periodically go viral because people like hearing the same things over and over again. A staple of many people's childhoods, Mr. Bean, finds himself in the middle of one of these phenomena at the moment, and it isn't the first time.

The British show "Mr. Bean," starring Rowan Atkinson as the titular man-child who finds himself in many precarious situations, had only 15 episodes during its run. However, these were spread out across five years, from 1990 to 1995. As such, people can be forgiven for assuming there were more episodes than there actually were, and that doesn't stop X users seeking clout from re-posting this information ad nauseam. The latest to go viral from the tidbit is the account @InternetH0F, who posted a clipped meme — meaning they're not even giving credit to whoever made that meme in the first place — of the trivia, which has received over 25 million impressions so far.

This isn't the first time this information has been posted. In April 2022, X account @NoContextBrits posted, "There's only 15 episodes of Mr. Bean. As a kid I thought I'd seen about 10 series." It's an intriguing fact that continues to amaze people to this day.