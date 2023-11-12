Hoffman Family Gold: What Is The Goal Of The Gold Rush Spin-Off?

Todd Hoffman, 54, and Hunter Hoffman, 24, the father-son duo from Discovery's "Gold Rush" series, have since gone their separate ways in terms of gold mining. Now, the two Hoffmans are each running their own mining crews in a spin-off series titled "Hoffman Family Gold," which premiered its first season on Discovery in 2022.

"Hoffman Family Gold" takes place in Alaska's Mammoth Valley Mine. According to TV Insider, the spin-off series focuses on the Hoffmans' two crews as they work toward the same goal of collecting 1,000 ounces of gold, which equates to roughly $2 million USD. Todd Hoffman intends to use this money to pay off a debt totaling $750,000. As of July, the miners had only uncovered 284 ounces of the precious metal.

"Hoffman Family Gold" is a spin-off of Discovery's reality television series "Gold Rush," which documents the work of several family-run mines mostly located in Alaska and the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. "Gold Rush" is currently on its 14th season, which premiered on September 29 and followed the mining crews of Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness.