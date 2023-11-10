Aquaman 2 Director Defends One Controversial Move With Amber Heard's Mera

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse allegations.

In what seems like a fitting end to the DCEU, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" could not stop bringing controversies to the doomed cinematic universe. Although not the only source, Amber Heard's legal drama brought countless headaches to the production. The actress claimed James Wan reduced her role in the sequel because of her very public court case with Johnny Depp, but the director stands by his decision for Mera's lack of screen time.

"It's fair that [Heard] said that [about the character being pared down] because she wasn't in my head as I was working on this movie," Wan told Empire Magazine. "Actors don't necessarily know what we [directors] behind the scenes are thinking about. But this was always my plan."

While this isn't the first time Wan has responded to Heard's claims, the director at least addresses the elephant in the room with the Empire interview. Previously, he never directly mentioned Heard or her concerns. Instead, he used his "Aquaman 2" pitch to explain Mera's absence, saying that Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Orm's (Patrick Wilson) bromance was always the focus of the sequel. However, according to Heard's initial statement, she watched the production slowly write her out with each script.