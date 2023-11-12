James Wan Confirms Green Lantern Villain's DCU Debut In Aquaman 2 - With A Twist

Marquee DC Comics superhero The Green Lantern isn't yet a part of the present-day DC film universe, but the character and his galactic superhero team's debut is in the works. Notably, Nathan Filion will play Green Lantern Guy Gardner in "Superman: Legacy," directed by new DC Universe architect James Gunn. After that, a Green Lantern TV show titled "Lanterns" will air on Max. In the meantime, director James Wan revealed in an Empire Magazine interview that his upcoming "Aquaman" sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will debut a notable Green Lantern villain, albeit with a twist.

According to Wan, "The Lost Kingdom" will introduce a character named Karshon to the DC Universe, portrayed by "Pose" star Indya Moore. In DC comics, Karshon's alter ego is The Shark due to his humanoid sharklike appearance. However, Wan clarified that his version of the character will not share this characteristic with their comic book inspiration. "This Karshon is not a shark character. It's different [from] the comic books in that sense," he said. "One of the things we wanted to do, now that Arthur is king of Atlantis, is to give him barriers within the political world. Karshon comes from the High Council, and is like a political roadblock for Arthur."

From the sound of it, then, Karshon will be an Atlantean like Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) in their upcoming film debut.