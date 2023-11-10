Storage Wars: What Kind Of Doctor Was Moe In Real Life?

Morris "Moe" Prigoff, known on television by his fellow bidders as "The Doc," was a professional storage unit buyer and main cast member on A&E's "Storage Wars: Texas" for the show's entire three-season run.

Prigoff actively worked as a medical professional throughout the filming of "Texas," as his on-screen nickname suggested. However, some fans may not know exactly what kind of medicine the quick-witted antique salesman practiced. In fact, Prigoff's love of antiquing was merely a side hustle to his day job as a podiatrist.

As a foot doctor, Prigoff specialized in issues related to the feet and lower calves. The Syracuse native graduated from the University of Syracuse in New York before heading west to attend the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He went on to work as a podiatrist in Oak Cliff and North Dallas, TX for 45 years. Additionally, Prigoff was a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association up until his death in 2021.