Storage Wars: What Kind Of Doctor Was Moe In Real Life?
Morris "Moe" Prigoff, known on television by his fellow bidders as "The Doc," was a professional storage unit buyer and main cast member on A&E's "Storage Wars: Texas" for the show's entire three-season run.
Prigoff actively worked as a medical professional throughout the filming of "Texas," as his on-screen nickname suggested. However, some fans may not know exactly what kind of medicine the quick-witted antique salesman practiced. In fact, Prigoff's love of antiquing was merely a side hustle to his day job as a podiatrist.
As a foot doctor, Prigoff specialized in issues related to the feet and lower calves. The Syracuse native graduated from the University of Syracuse in New York before heading west to attend the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He went on to work as a podiatrist in Oak Cliff and North Dallas, TX for 45 years. Additionally, Prigoff was a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association up until his death in 2021.
Moe worked as a doctor throughout the filming of Storage Wars: Texas
Throughout the filming of "Storage Wars: Texas," which aired on A&E Network between 2011 and 2014, Morris "Moe" Prigoff operated his own podiatry practice in Dallas, TX. According to his obituary, "Dr. Prigoff was loved by his patients for his wonderful care and generous, fun-loving spirit."
"Texas" was a spin-off of A&E's massively successful parent show, "Storage Wars," which had only premiered on the network a year prior in 2010. While "Storage Wars" is currently on its 15th season, the Texas-based spin-off series only ran for a total of three seasons until its sudden cancellation in 2014.
Throughout his time on "Texas," Prigoff was frequently paired with fan-favorite bidder Mary Padian, who boarded the show in 2012. Padian later made the leap to the California-based mothership show, "Storage Wars," becoming a regular cast member up until Season 12 between 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Prigoff stayed in Texas with his podiatry practice and his antiquing business.
What happened to Moe after Storage Wars: Texas Season 3?
Morris "Moe" Prigoff appeared as a regular cast member in the first two seasons of "Storage Wars: Texas." However, he was only featured in three episodes of what would become the third and final season.
Words used to describe Prigoff ranged from "dapper" to "high-energy," and he was able to hold his own amidst the cut-throat world of storage auctions. Additionally, anything he found at auctions that he didn't personally like or consider worth selling was stored haphazardly in his yard, much to the chagrin of his wife, Michela.
Prigoff collected contemporary furniture and antiques for over 30 years. After nearly a decade of selling his wares across Dallas, TX, he established his own antique store, River Agency Modern, which sold a wide variety of classic furniture and antique art. Prigoff passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 78 after a six-year battle with an unspecified illness. He was cared for by Michela, his wife of 19 years, whom he called his "wife for life."