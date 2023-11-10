Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes May Feature A Familiar Weapon (SPOILER: It's Bad)

A new era of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise is about to begin. The series is finally set to move past its Andy Serkis-led Caesar trilogy with its next installment, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The forthcoming sequel, which is set to hit theaters next year, will be the first "Planet of the Apes" film since 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" not directed by "The Batman" filmmaker Matt Reeves and will introduce an entirely new cast of characters.

The recent "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailer doesn't offer many concrete details about the film's plot, but it does give fans a strong sense of its tone and look, as well as the scope of its story. At one point, the trailer even features footage of several of the film's ape characters exploring a mysterious underground facility. Unfortunately, it hasn't yet been officially confirmed what kind of technology or weaponry is hidden within the location in question.

That doesn't mean fans can't speculate about what the film's characters will find within the facility's darkened depths, though. With that in mind, it's worth noting that the underground structure looks like it could very well be a missile launch silo. If that's the case, then it's possible what's hidden within the facility is a version of the Alpha-Omega Bomb from 1970's "Beneath the Planet of the Apes." That would allow "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" to not only connect to its franchise's pre-reboot films but also 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes," which features a paramilitary force known as "Alpha-Omega" that's led by Woody Harrelson's villainous, fanatical Colonel.