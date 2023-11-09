Did A Social Media Misstep Just Reveal Shrek 5's Release Window?

Sometimes it takes a tiny accident for great news to come to the fore. So it might be for the Shrek franchise with "Shrek 5" — announced back in 2016 — which may have just had its release date leaked.

The news arrived through a LinkedIn account update made by NBC Universal intern Shreya S. Among the projects they claimed that they helped provide consumer product ideas for was "Shrek 5." The intern included the release date of each project, and according to them "Shrek 5" is slated to take its first bow in 2025. The update to their resume has since been deleted, adding extra credence to the rumor that the release date might be genuine.

While there has been no official announcement as to the current status of "Shrek 5," Dreamworks announced in 2019 that a "Shrek" reboot is in the works, to be helmed by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. "Puss in Boots," a spin-off series from the "Shrek" world, is also slated to be rebooted. It appears that at some point the reboot idea and that of the announced 2016 sequel may have collided to form one film. No matter which way the project ends up going, Meledandri seems quite enthusiastic about the future of the franchise — and is dedicated to keeping the film series centered on aspects and characters that fans know and love.