Who Else From Saturday Night Fever Is In John Travolta's Santa Claus Commercial?

John Travolta just reprised his role as Tony Manero — sort of. More than 45 years after he played the disco-dancing Brooklynite in the 1977 film "Saturday Night Fever," the actor donned a Santa Suit to show off some familiar moves for a Capital One ad. But this Kris Kringle "sleighed" in a whole new way.

The Bryan Buckely-directed commercial, titled "Holiday Night Fever," kicks off with the familiar strains of the Bee Gees hit "Stayin' Alive" as Travolta's boots — er, Santa's shoes — get a close-up. Travolta is almost unrecognizable in a white beard and red suit as he makes pit stops at a cookie shop, a shoe store, and more, all while waving his magical Capital One Mastercard for payment. After gulping down a glass of milk at the bar, Travolta's Santa ends up on the dance floor, where he shows off his signature moves straight out of the 1970s movie.

Travolta is missing his dance partner, but eagle-eyed fans may see she's actually in the ad. Blink, and you'll miss it, but Donna Pescow plays the shopkeeper at the shoe store. Back in the '70s, Travolta traded moves with Pescow on the dance floor when she played his wannabe partner, Annette, in "Saturday Night Fever." In the Capital One ad, he gives her a wink and a smile after she asks him, "Where have you been?" (Answer: "The North Pole.")