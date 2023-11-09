Good Burger 2 Star Kel Mitchell Hospitalized
According to a worrisome report from TMZ, actor Kel Mitchell has been hospitalized. The publication revealed that the "Kenan & Kel" favorite was admitted into a Los Angeles hospital on November 7, reportedly coming through via the emergency room. According to a witness who spoke to TMZ, Mitchell was conscious and alert when he entered the medical facility. He is still hospitalized as of November 8, and it's unknown at this juncture when he will be released.
In that same vein, it's also unknown what led to Mitchell's hospitalization and what his condition is. TMZ attempted to contact his representatives, but no one from his camp has commented on this situation. One can only hope that Mitchell's hospitalization isn't due to a serious medical emergency and that he will make a full recovery sooner rather than later. As noted by TMZ, Mitchell's social media is still active, though it's more than likely that his latest posts were scheduled ahead of his hospitalization.
This news comes as promotion for Mitchell's latest movie, "Good Burger 2," has ramped up.
The Mitchell-led Good Burger 2 is due for release later this month
If you grew up in the 1990s or on '90s TV, Kel Mitchell is likely an actor you're very much familiar with. He made a name for himself on Nickelodeon alongside would-be "Saturday Night Live" icon Kenan Thompson, starring in the beloved sitcom "Kenan & Kel" and the sketch comedy series "All That." Their chemistry led them to star in the widely adored teen comedy about the mundanity of working in fast food, "Good Burger," which is about to receive a sequel over 25 years after its premiere.
Appropriately set over 20 years after the events of the first movie, director Phil Traill's "Good Burger 2" reunites Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) for more laughs and shenanigans inside the titular restaurant. The likes of Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, and Alex R. Hibbert fill out the supporting cast of this streaming exclusive. The sequel to the '90s classic is set to debut on the Paramount+ streaming service on November 22. If you want to see what the film is all about, a nostalgic and "All That" alum-filled trailer for "Good Burger 2" is currently online.
Hopefully, Kel Mitchell will receive the necessary treatment during his hospitalization to get him back to good health. Surely, his family, friends, and fans around the world are sending him support and appreciation in any way they can.