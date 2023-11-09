Good Burger 2 Star Kel Mitchell Hospitalized

According to a worrisome report from TMZ, actor Kel Mitchell has been hospitalized. The publication revealed that the "Kenan & Kel" favorite was admitted into a Los Angeles hospital on November 7, reportedly coming through via the emergency room. According to a witness who spoke to TMZ, Mitchell was conscious and alert when he entered the medical facility. He is still hospitalized as of November 8, and it's unknown at this juncture when he will be released.

In that same vein, it's also unknown what led to Mitchell's hospitalization and what his condition is. TMZ attempted to contact his representatives, but no one from his camp has commented on this situation. One can only hope that Mitchell's hospitalization isn't due to a serious medical emergency and that he will make a full recovery sooner rather than later. As noted by TMZ, Mitchell's social media is still active, though it's more than likely that his latest posts were scheduled ahead of his hospitalization.

This news comes as promotion for Mitchell's latest movie, "Good Burger 2," has ramped up.