The Marvels' Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score Continues A Worrying MCU Trend

"The Marvels" is the latest big-screen addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together three of the franchise's most powerful heroines. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) have to unite to figure out the mystery of their entangled powers while overcoming the dangerous Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Unfortunately, for one reason or another, it doesn't seem that "The Marvels" is hitting the right notes with those on Rotten Tomatoes. As its theatrical run begins, it's already facing a pretty disappointing score on the site.

At the time of this writing, "The Marvels" is at a 58% rotten critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. This makes it the third MCU project from 2023 to receive such a designation, with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (46%) and the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" (54%) being the other two. "The Marvels" is now the third MCU film overall to end up with a rotten critic score alongside the aforementioned "Quantumania" and 2021's "Eternals." The latter film is sitting at 47% as of publication.

With "The Marvels" firmly in rotten territory, it has not only kept up the worrying trend of recent MCU productions struggling with Rotten Tomatoes critics, but it has made 2023 an infamous year for the franchise on the website.