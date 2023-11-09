Legend Of Zelda Director Wes Ball Manifested The Movie 13 Years Ago - On Twitter
"The Legend of Zelda" live-action adaptation has officially been announced by Nintendo, and for director Wes Ball, it's a dream come true, as he manifested the moment way back in 2010 on X (formerly known as Twitter).
As it turns out, Ball, best known for directing "The Maze Runner" trilogy and helming the upcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," had once tweeted about his wishes for a "Legend of Zelda" live-action movie. In the unearthed post, Ball said, "Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it... the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be... THE LEGEND OF ZELDA." That pipedream has become a reality, as Ball is officially attached to the critically acclaimed video game series' film adaptation.
Nintendo revealed plans for a live-action "Legend of Zelda" film as it enjoyed significant success at the box office with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which grossed more than $1 billion. "The Legend of Zelda" will be directed by Ball and produced by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto and "Blade" producer Avi Arad. Derek Connolly, who worked on "Jurassic World" and "Kong: Skull Island," will reportedly write the script. Sony Pictures Entertainment is co-financing the project with Nintendo.
The Legend of Zelda movie is a no-brainer for Nintendo
"The Legend of Zelda," alongside heavy hitters "Super Mario" and "Pokémon," is one of Nintendo's most successful franchises since the titular game debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986. The series stars the protagonist Link, who fights to save Princess Zelda and save their home of Hyrule against the villain Ganon. The franchise continued across different Nintendo video game consoles with several critically acclaimed entries, including "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to The Past" on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, "The Legend of Zelda: The Windwaker" on the GameCube, and the far more recent "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" on the Switch.
While "The Legend of Zelda" has been a mainstay in the video game world for decades, there have been few tries to spin it off into other media outside of some manga adaptations. For one, there was an oft-forgotten 13-episode American cartoon attached to the end of 1989's "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!" and based on the first game. However, with Nintendo doing well with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the company appears ready to adapt another one of its most iconic IPs. Wes Ball, a longtime fan of the franchise, seems to be a great choice to direct the film, as he's had aspirations to do so for over a decade. It will be fascinating to see what "The Legend of Zelda" movie may look like.