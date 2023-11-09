Legend Of Zelda Director Wes Ball Manifested The Movie 13 Years Ago - On Twitter

"The Legend of Zelda" live-action adaptation has officially been announced by Nintendo, and for director Wes Ball, it's a dream come true, as he manifested the moment way back in 2010 on X (formerly known as Twitter).

As it turns out, Ball, best known for directing "The Maze Runner" trilogy and helming the upcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," had once tweeted about his wishes for a "Legend of Zelda" live-action movie. In the unearthed post, Ball said, "Since I could never even hope to have the chance to direct it... the next big mo-cap Avatar-like movie should be... THE LEGEND OF ZELDA." That pipedream has become a reality, as Ball is officially attached to the critically acclaimed video game series' film adaptation.

Nintendo revealed plans for a live-action "Legend of Zelda" film as it enjoyed significant success at the box office with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which grossed more than $1 billion. "The Legend of Zelda" will be directed by Ball and produced by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto and "Blade" producer Avi Arad. Derek Connolly, who worked on "Jurassic World" and "Kong: Skull Island," will reportedly write the script. Sony Pictures Entertainment is co-financing the project with Nintendo.