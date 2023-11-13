Why Bella Ramsey Was Never The Same After Game Of Thrones

The caliber of performance that many children have been able to turn out as actors despite their ages is honestly incredible. Some child actors, like Jodie Foster and Natalie Portman, began their careers with lauded, high-profile performances and continued to rise in talent and prestige as they got older. Many child stars, though, haven't been so lucky. Often, people who started acting in film and television as kids become either so disenchanted with the business they never want to act again, or industry pariahs who can't get hired in Hollywood.

Bella Ramsey proved herself an impressive and surprising talent from her first project onward, and has a lot of fans rooting for her to build a sustainable acting career as an adult. Ever since Ramsey (who identifies as nonbinary and accepts both they/them and she/her as acceptable pronouns) began her screen career at the age of 11 as Lyanna Mormont in Season 6 of "Game of Thrones," she's been in the spotlight. It's unlikely that there are very many other young people whose lives went so suddenly from the mundane to such immense fame and stardom, but "Game of Thrones" definitely changed Bella Ramsey's life in many ways.