The Marvels' Critics Consensus - A Mediocre MCU Movie But A Boon For Phase Five

Still, plenty of critics had issues with the film overall. Owen Gleiberman of Variety complained about the episodic nature of "The Marvels," while The Irish Times' Donald Clarke bemoaned the film's editing and poor CGI. "Our brains are not sufficiently evolved – or perhaps they are too evolved – to make sense of this audiovisual chop suey," Clarke said. Total Film's Neil Smith noted the disjointed nature of the visuals on display here and declaimed the plot as confusing.

The Associated Press' Lindsey Bahr found fault with the film's approach to telling a women-led hero story, stating, "It's supposed to be a big deal that this movie has all women fighting a woman villain, but as is often the case with Marvel's girl power attempts, it feels a little pandering in all the wrong places and doesn't really engage with any specific or unique female point of view." Michael O'Sullivan of The Washington Post noted the film's formulaic nature, confusing plotline, and inconsequential stakes. A frequent critical complaint involves the film's pacing, inability to hold a tone, and frustrating reliance upon a vast knowledge of the MCU. Several critics noted that they felt lost while watching the movie, which requires previous knowledge of several of Marvel's Disney+ shows like "Ms. Marvel" and "WandaVision."

But are the critics right? We just have to wait to see what the general audience has to say too when "The Marvels" hits theaters on November 10.