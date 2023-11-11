How To Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves & What To Expect

After telling a series of fictional stories about the building of the West from the point of view of the Dutton family, Taylor Sheridan is taking on a real-life tale: that of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi in "Lawman: Bass Reeves." Created and co-showrun by Chad Feehan and directed by Damian Marcano, the Paramount + drama is slated to let the whole world know about Bass' legendary life as a lawman, which spanned decades and involved him bringing in over 3,000 perps without incurring a single injury.

The series is helmed by David Oyelowo as Reeves, and sports a cast that also includes Dennis Quaid, Demi Singleton, Barry Pepper, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Lonnie Chavis, Heather Kafka, and Donald Sutherland. Only Singleton, Banks, and Sutherland will be portraying real-life characters. Singleton plays Reeves' daughter, Sally, Banks plays his wife, Jennie, and Sutherland plays the legendary Judge Isaac Parker, who became so infamous in Oklahoma Territory's courtrooms he was dubbed "the Hanging Judge."

How can you watch the show, and what's it about? Here's the skinny on all of the action, heartbreaking drama, and fascinating character work waiting for anyone excited to stream "Lawman: Bass Reeves."