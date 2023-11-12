Daisy Ridley Movie Has Disastrous Box Office Opening Ahead Of Star Wars Return

Daisy Ridley will undoubtedly experience more box office success when she returns to the galaxy far, far away in the near future. However, her latest movie, "The Marsh King's Daughter," looks set to become another 2023 box office flop. According to Deadline, the film only raked in $849,000 during its opening weekend, accumulating an $804 theater average.

Based on Karen Dionne's novel of the same name, "The Marsh King's Daughter" is a psychological thriller about generational trauma and horrifying family relationships. Ridley plays Helena, a mother who ventures into the wilderness after learning that her father (Ben Mendelsohn), the titular Marsh King, has escaped prison. He's a twisted man who kept Helena and her mother captive back in the day, and she knows that he's out to hunt her down. Thus begins a battle for survival as Helena tries to outwit her old man and protect her family.

The film's reviews aren't doing it any favors, either. As of this writing, "The Marsh King's Daughter" boasts a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the general consensus indicating that the movie suffers from poor pacing. It looks like Ridley's latest flick is destined to be one of the more forgettable entries in her filmography, but at least there's plenty of anticipation surrounding her next Star Wars project.