Daisy Ridley Movie Has Disastrous Box Office Opening Ahead Of Star Wars Return
Daisy Ridley will undoubtedly experience more box office success when she returns to the galaxy far, far away in the near future. However, her latest movie, "The Marsh King's Daughter," looks set to become another 2023 box office flop. According to Deadline, the film only raked in $849,000 during its opening weekend, accumulating an $804 theater average.
Based on Karen Dionne's novel of the same name, "The Marsh King's Daughter" is a psychological thriller about generational trauma and horrifying family relationships. Ridley plays Helena, a mother who ventures into the wilderness after learning that her father (Ben Mendelsohn), the titular Marsh King, has escaped prison. He's a twisted man who kept Helena and her mother captive back in the day, and she knows that he's out to hunt her down. Thus begins a battle for survival as Helena tries to outwit her old man and protect her family.
The film's reviews aren't doing it any favors, either. As of this writing, "The Marsh King's Daughter" boasts a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the general consensus indicating that the movie suffers from poor pacing. It looks like Ridley's latest flick is destined to be one of the more forgettable entries in her filmography, but at least there's plenty of anticipation surrounding her next Star Wars project.
Daisy Ridley is returning to Star Wars
Daisy Ridley has branched out since her last adventure in the galaxy far, far away. From tentpole blockbusters like "Chaos Walking" to lowkey dramas like "Sometimes I Think About Dying," she seems interested in mixing it up with each new project. However, many Star Wars fans want to see her return to the franchise that made her an international star, and their wish will be answered in the near future.
"Star Wars: New Jedi Order" will take place 15 years after the events of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" and chronicle Rey Skywalker on a brand-new adventure. Details about the project are sparse at the moment, but the story will reportedly follow Rey as she sets out to rebuild the Jedi Order following the collapse of the First Order.
It's a shame that more people didn't turn up for "The Marsh King's Daughter," as it's the type of movie that highlights Ridley's range as a performer. Still, the upcoming Star Wars movie is bound to generate heaps of excitement once more information becomes available.