Aquaman 2 May Jump The Shark By Giving This Weird DC Character A Key Role

An unexpected minor character who only appears as a cameo in the first "Aquaman" movie has a more significant role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," according to director James Wan. Topo, the drum-playing octopus spotted briefly in the 2018 film, will return for the sequel to the Jason Mamoa-starring blockbuster. But while this news may be exciting for die-hard comic book fans, giving more of the spotlight to such a bizarre character could provide yet another stumbling block for a movie already facing an uphill battle.

"Topo is a real character in this one!" Wan told Empire. "In the comic, he's a big part of Arthur's life — a sidekick, pet, friend. So, we're leaning into that."

There are actually a few different versions of Topo in the comics. His first appearance was in 1956 in "Adventure Comics" #229. In the story "Aquaman's Undersea Partner," the titular hero realizes for the first time that he can speak to sea life and enlists the cephalopod as his trusty sidekick. Later iterations see Topo reimagined as a humanoid-octopus hybrid that can now speak English, and DC Comics' New 52 event saw him redesigned again. This new Topo is an enormous monster from the depths of Atlantis that looks like an octopus-crustacean mix. The aesthetic is a far cry from his humble origin as a typical mollusk.

The Topo we see in the first movie most closely resembles Aquaman's original octopus ally. Similar to what we see in the film, the original version of Topo is also a skilled musician, sometimes playing several instruments simultaneously.