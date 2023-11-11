The Big Bang Theory: Why Alessandra Torresani's Claire Really Broke Up With Raj

Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) seems to be anything but a ladies' man — at least when compared to his fellow scientists and best friends, all of whom end up in steady, happy marriages during the course of "The Big Bang Theory." Raj is an outlier to the group with his shy reluctance around women (except when drunk). He never seemed to be the sort of guy to string two gals along at the same time — until Season 9 of "The Big Bang Theory," where he dates both Emily Sweeney (Laura Spencer) and bartender and wannabe screenwriter Claire (Alessandra Torresani) at the same time. His indecisiveness results in him being double-dumped and both of his girlfriends leaving his orbit.

During Season 10's "The Emotion Detection Automation," Claire explicitly explains the reason for their split during the gap between Season 9 and 10. Aside from the fact that Raj was also dating Emily at the time, she also finds his clinginess insufferable. His vanity also plays a big part in why she chooses to leave the relationship. Yet, she later explains to Raj that she's glad they spent time together. It seems that being with him showed her what she doesn't want in a relationship — and now she has a boyfriend with whom she's much more compatible. That proves to be true for Emily and all the other women he consults.

Even though Raj deliberately calls Emily, Claire, and two of his other previous girlfriends together to help him figure out why his relationships keep going awry, hearing all of this definitely stings a little. Especially because things with Claire had begun in such a promising fashion.