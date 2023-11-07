Matthew Perry's Tragic Growing Pains Story, Explained
Before the late, great Matthew Perry achieved international superstardom on "Friends," he was a young working actor, appearing in episodes of "Charles in Charge," "Who's the Boss?" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." One of his best-remembered roles from that era was his turn as Sandy on "Growing Pains."
When Perry joined the "Growing Pains" cast for a three-episode arc in 1989, the sitcom was arguably at the peak of its powers, ranking in the top ten shows in the Nielsen ratings. Perry's Sandy was an honor roll college student and love interest to the most bookish member of the Seaver family, Carol (Tracey Gold). Perry's third and final episode, "Second Chance," takes a tragic turn when Sandy dies in a drunk driving accident.
In the very special episode of "Growing Pains," Carol and Sandy go out to dinner and share a few beers. The next day, Carol learns that Sandy is in the hospital. When she visits him, he seems okay — he's banged up, sure, but he's cracking jokes and seems more concerned about the state of his car. Sandy notes that it isn't the first time he's gotten behind the wheel after a few beers, but he's finally run out of luck.
When Carol gets home from the visit, Mike (Kirk Cameron) relays tragic news from Sandy's friend: Sandy has died from an internal hemorrhage. The episode ends with sobering statistics flashing across the screen, indicating that 30 people have died from drunk-driving accidents while the episode aired.
Perry's Growing Pains arc is especially poignant
In the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death on October 28, "Growing Pains" star Joanna Kerns, who played Maggie Seaver in the sitcom, recalled working with the then-20-year-old Perry. "We had many young actors come through 'Growing Pains' over the years but Matthew stood out," Kerns told People. "I remember him well. He was funny, handsome, quick-witted and fiercely intelligent... a natural comedian."
Kerns also recognized the cruel irony of Perry starring in an episode about drunk driving, since the actor would later become candid about his history with addiction. Kerns continued, "I lost my younger brother to drugs and alcohol eleven years ago. Like Matthew, he tried desperately to live a sober life. I am grateful for his book and the personal story he shared. He will be missed by so many."
Indeed, beyond Perry's achievements as an actor, he is known for his tireless advocacy for sobriety, even helping friends get sober and establishing a rehabilitation clinic. "The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say, 'Yes,' and follow up and do it," he said during a "Q with Tom Power" conversation in 2022. Perry went on to say that upon his passing, he hoped that fans would remember him most for his work to help others with their sobriety.