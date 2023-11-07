Matthew Perry's Tragic Growing Pains Story, Explained

Before the late, great Matthew Perry achieved international superstardom on "Friends," he was a young working actor, appearing in episodes of "Charles in Charge," "Who's the Boss?" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." One of his best-remembered roles from that era was his turn as Sandy on "Growing Pains."

When Perry joined the "Growing Pains" cast for a three-episode arc in 1989, the sitcom was arguably at the peak of its powers, ranking in the top ten shows in the Nielsen ratings. Perry's Sandy was an honor roll college student and love interest to the most bookish member of the Seaver family, Carol (Tracey Gold). Perry's third and final episode, "Second Chance," takes a tragic turn when Sandy dies in a drunk driving accident.

In the very special episode of "Growing Pains," Carol and Sandy go out to dinner and share a few beers. The next day, Carol learns that Sandy is in the hospital. When she visits him, he seems okay — he's banged up, sure, but he's cracking jokes and seems more concerned about the state of his car. Sandy notes that it isn't the first time he's gotten behind the wheel after a few beers, but he's finally run out of luck.

When Carol gets home from the visit, Mike (Kirk Cameron) relays tragic news from Sandy's friend: Sandy has died from an internal hemorrhage. The episode ends with sobering statistics flashing across the screen, indicating that 30 people have died from drunk-driving accidents while the episode aired.