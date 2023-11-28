Zack Snyder's Original Batman V Superman Title Was 'A Little More Poetic'

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" arrived amid a firestorm of controversy when it was initially released. Not only did the follow-up to Henry Cavill's "Man of Steel" introduce a Batman (Ben Affleck) who guns down criminals mercilessly, but it also featured divisive takes on iconic Superman villains like Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and Doomsday.

Many years later, however, "Batman v Superman" has legions of ardent defenders, so much so that they fought for and eventually succeeded in getting a re-cut version of "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Still, to hear it from the director himself, he wasn't crazy about the title that Warner Bros. Pictures had in mind for the movie.

"I remember when there was a back-and-forth that I had with the studio, 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' was like the only title that [Warner Bros. liked] Snyder said during 2021's Justice Con. "The whole 'v' instead of 'versus,' it was like this crazy negotiation. I was like, 'Guys, can't we just do something like 'Son of Sun and Knight of Night,' or something that's a little bit more poetic?'" he recalled wondering. "And they were like, 'Absolutely not.' I was like, 'Is it a court case?' The only plus of it is that 'BvS' is really easy."