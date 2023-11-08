Five Nights At Freddy's Viral Crime Spree Explained

After years of online virality and countless theory videos and fanmade songs, it's safe to say expectations were high when the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie came out. Longtime fans were stoked to see their favorite video game series make it to the big screen, but some took their fandom to the next level in a crime spree that's blown up on TikTok.

Prior to the film's release, many people on social media joked about stealing the theater cardboard cutouts promoting "Five Nights at Freddy's." One of the earliest came from TikTok user @iamkeilduh on October 13 with a video containing text reading, "Me walking out of the theaters with the FNAF movie cardboard cutout." Some took such jokes into practice when the film came out in Mexico on October 25 (it came out two days later in the United States).

The first discovered video of someone actually trying to steal a "FNAF" marquee came from TikToker @untalxavier. Someone runs down an escalator with the cardboard stand, only for security to chase after them. The video ends with an officer taking the cutout back, but many others tried their hands at walking away with some unofficial swag.