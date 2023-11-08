Five Nights At Freddy's Viral Crime Spree Explained
After years of online virality and countless theory videos and fanmade songs, it's safe to say expectations were high when the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie came out. Longtime fans were stoked to see their favorite video game series make it to the big screen, but some took their fandom to the next level in a crime spree that's blown up on TikTok.
Prior to the film's release, many people on social media joked about stealing the theater cardboard cutouts promoting "Five Nights at Freddy's." One of the earliest came from TikTok user @iamkeilduh on October 13 with a video containing text reading, "Me walking out of the theaters with the FNAF movie cardboard cutout." Some took such jokes into practice when the film came out in Mexico on October 25 (it came out two days later in the United States).
The first discovered video of someone actually trying to steal a "FNAF" marquee came from TikToker @untalxavier. Someone runs down an escalator with the cardboard stand, only for security to chase after them. The video ends with an officer taking the cutout back, but many others tried their hands at walking away with some unofficial swag.
Many haven't been successful in this Five Nights at Freddy's crime spree
Stealing "Five Nights at Freddy's" cardboard cutouts has become a certified meme online. Numerous people have attempted their own heists and uploaded them to TikTok for the world to enjoy. For instance, TikToker @dstroke_ had a chance to steal a cardboard cutout of Bonnie from the film. Unfortunately, the video cuts out before we can see whether they managed to get out of the theater, but by and large, it seems many weren't able to take "FNAF" merch with them.
The meme has become so widespread that some users have managed to create entire compilations of people trying to show off their dedication to "Five Nights at Freddy's." TikToker @1slow4.6I showed how their entire For You Page was filled with these kinds of videos with a quick screengrab showing how many people have attempted to be part of the crime wave.
"Five Nights at Freddy's" has amassed a loyal following, which helped the film gross an impressive $78 million at the box office for its opening weekend. It shouldn't be much of a surprise that some people would take their devotion to the franchise to the next level. And if Blumhouse decides to move forward with a sequel, we may very well see a follow-up to this meme in the next few years.