How Critical Role's Matt Mercer Helped Flesh Out Spenser And Hall's New Game - Exclusive

The team at "Critical Role" has brought "Dungeons & Dragons" gameplay to the masses. People who may have never given the game a shot before can see how it's done and — hopefully — get a group of friends together to play themselves. The team is also influencing the next generation of games for friends to play by developing their own: Kyle Shire made a big splash with "Queen by Midnight" earlier this year, and now, Spenser Starke and Rowan Hall have a new tabletop role-playing game on the horizon — "Candela Obscura."

The horror-based TTRPG sees players assume the roles of characters investigating paranormal activities, stumbling upon great terrors in the process. The "Critical Role" team has already done some playthroughs on their YouTube channel, and those early games really helped Starke and Hall in the development process. In an exclusive interview with Looper, the duo discussed how advantageous it was to have people they trusted try out the game, especially when it came to "Critical Role" mainstay Matthew Mercer.

Hall explained the pivotal role Mercer assumed: "Hats off to Matt Mercer, who went on even earlier when the book was even more in development and was asking questions that we didn't necessarily have answers to until he asked, and what a fearless act to go on. He was so kind to come in, and he put us at ease, because he believed that we could all do it together." Everyone being so excited about the game helped push them further and get the game to where it is today.