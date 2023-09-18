Queen By Midnight: How Critical Role & Yu-Gi-Oh! Helped Kyle Shire Build A Gaming Hit - Exclusive Interview

"Queen by Midnight" made a big splash at GenCon and sold out every day within the first 15 minutes. How exciting was that for you to work on a game for so long and then have it receive such an enthusiastic response?

Oh my gosh, out of this world. It was incredible to see people get really excited about it. I was expecting it to do well, but I wasn't expecting hype over it. In the truest sense, coming from a brand like Darrington Press, which publishes a lot of stuff with an IP that people are very used to, to bring something new to the table that is disconnected from that — I was expecting it to do well, but I wasn't expecting it to grab people the way that it did, and I'm so glad that it did.

Look at how beautiful that box is. The people who went into making that hit it out of the park. In retrospect, I'm like, "Of course it did," but in the moment I was like, "What is going on? This is out of this world."

Can you talk about how the game came to be? How long has it been in the works, and how did you find the time to make it while balancing your "Critical Role" duties?

The simple answer is I did not. I was working for a company that got dissolved in early 2019, and I was really aimless and rudderless. I had this game idea on the back burner for a while that I had gingerly entertained and was initially thinking, "Maybe it could be a fighting game." A really good close friend of mine who makes video games was like, "Hey, do you know anything about making video games?" I was like, "No." He's like, "Then don't make it." He knew that I was into card games, so he was able to convince me that making it into a deck-building game would make a lot of sense.

I absolutely love deck-building games. Figuring out how this game would translate into it became my reason to get up in the morning for a very long time while I was riding the funemployment train pretty much for all of 2019. You asked how I found the time. I had a lot of it during that. I didn't do much other than work on that game and apply for jobs and do little survival gigs here and there. When I got my job at CR in December of 2019, I was like, "Okay, it's been a lot of fun working on this game. It's going to go sit on the back burner and maybe, someday down the line, I'll be able to do something with it." Not a lot happened with it for [over] a year.

I was still finding some time to play test it with some friends here and there and maybe work on it mildly over the weekends, but it still wasn't evolving or doing anything. When Darrington Press became a thing, that was when I worked up the courage to eventually ask Ivan [Van Norman] to watch a playtest. I wasn't even hard pitching Ivan on publishing it through Darrington Press. I wanted his thoughts on it, because he's a game designer that I respect, and I wanted his thoughts on something that I had made from the ground up. The rest is history, as far as that goes.

I did some work on it after Ivan had seen it and we were trying to figure out, "How do we shift it around so that it can become something even more special than it already is?" For example, the game for the longest time was called "Princess Brawl." It was with Ivan that I was like, "Actually, no, I think it's got to be Queen by Midnight." Working with him to find the tone and the balance between the really fun, fantastical, epic battle that I wanted to tell while also keeping some of my silly references throughout the game, that was where a lot of my work went in after.