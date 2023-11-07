Stranger Things: Opening Scene Of Season 5 Revealed (But Who Is The Child?)

"Stranger Things" has been nothing short of a streaming phenomenon since its 2016 debut, but as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The Netflix original is slated to conclude with Season 5, bringing an end to the '80s nostalgia-fueled paranormal drama as well as the television era it ushered in years ago. At the time of this writing, details are scarce when it comes to the contents of the fifth and final season. However, thanks to the official "Stranger Things" account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, we now know exactly how the season begins.

In the post, we see a section of the script for the first scene in the first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5. "DARKNESS. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song," it reads. The caption of the post only includes a wide eyes emoji and "#strangerthingsday," leaving fans no other choice than to speculate on what this could mean for the start of the season. Naturally, since this little snippet reached the Internet, speculation has run rampant over the identity of the child in particular.

Using the series' history, from the earliest episodes to the Season 4 finale, one theory has gained a lot of traction among "Stranger Things" fans.