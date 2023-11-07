Stranger Things: Opening Scene Of Season 5 Revealed (But Who Is The Child?)
"Stranger Things" has been nothing short of a streaming phenomenon since its 2016 debut, but as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The Netflix original is slated to conclude with Season 5, bringing an end to the '80s nostalgia-fueled paranormal drama as well as the television era it ushered in years ago. At the time of this writing, details are scarce when it comes to the contents of the fifth and final season. However, thanks to the official "Stranger Things" account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, we now know exactly how the season begins.
In the post, we see a section of the script for the first scene in the first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5. "DARKNESS. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song," it reads. The caption of the post only includes a wide eyes emoji and "#strangerthingsday," leaving fans no other choice than to speculate on what this could mean for the start of the season. Naturally, since this little snippet reached the Internet, speculation has run rampant over the identity of the child in particular.
Using the series' history, from the earliest episodes to the Season 4 finale, one theory has gained a lot of traction among "Stranger Things" fans.
Does Will Byers open Stranger Things Season 5?
"Stranger Things" Season 4 doesn't quite end on the happiest of notes. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) spends the duration of it plotting from the horrifying Upside Down, waiting for the perfect time to take over Hawkins, Indiana. Wise to his evil scheme, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends band together, brave the Upside Down, and seemingly defeat Vecna before he can fully destroy the town. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that the entity is gone for good. The Season 4 finale ends with gates to the Upside Down opening across an already ravaged Hawkins.
Additionally, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who was previously kidnapped and transported to the Upside Down during Season 1, senses through his connection to the realm that Vecna is still alive. Thus, many on X have begun to speculate that past or present Will is the unnamed child in the "Stranger Things" Season 5 opening scene. "I think is a flashback from will, hope they give us a little bit more," one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, @maddiezee wrote, "PLEASE BE WILL SINGING SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO." They weren't the only one clamoring for the child to be Will singing "Should I Stay or Should I Go?" by The Clash, a tune he has sung multiple times throughout the series. Most notably, he makes it play on a cassette player in his room to communicate with his mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), while he's stuck in the Upside Down.
"Stranger Things" fans love brewing up theories. And until the next set of episodes drop on Netflix, they will likely be wondering for a long while on who the child is, and what they are singing.