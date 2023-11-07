Paramount Is Remaking The Longest Yard... Again

Nearly 50 years after the original film and 18 years after its remake, it appears that Paramount Pictures is returning to the prison gridiron for yet another go at "The Longest Yard."

According to Deadline, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" writer Rodney Barnes is penning the script for the second Hollywood remake of the Burt Reynolds football classic from 1974. In the Robert Aldrich-directed film, Reynolds stars as Paul "Wrecking" Crewe, a former pro football quarterback who is sentenced to prison. As soon as Crewe is behind bars, the institution's warden, Hazen (Eddie Albert), asks the ex-athlete to assemble a team consisting of his fellow inmates — which is dubbed "The Mean Machine" — to take on his squad made up of prison guards.

Director Peter Segal and successful "SNL" star Adam Sandler recruited Reynolds for the 2005 remake of "The Longest Yard," where Sandler assumed the role of Paul Crewe and Reynolds played the key role of Coach Nate Scarborough. The remake also stars Chris Rock in James Hampton's original role as Caretaker — the go-to guy for illegal contraband — and James Cromwell as Warden Hazen.

In addition to "Winning Time," Barnes' writing credits include the sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris," which was co-created by Rock, as well as the animated series "The Boondocks," and a pair of episodes of the Marvel series "The Runaways." Additionally, the scribe has penned material for a couple of Oscars telecasts and has written episodes for the series "American Gods" and "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." Prior to "Winning Time," Barnes wrote eight episodes for the wrestling drama "Heels."