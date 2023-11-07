Mission: Impossible 7 Terrified President Biden - But The Truth Is Even Scarier

While any filmmaker will tell you the goal of their movies is to first and foremost entertain their audiences, there's no question that a film like "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" can be unnerving as well — especially considering the doomsday scenario it presents.

In fact, the seventh film in producer-actor Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" series was so convincing in its presentation of the dangers of artificial intelligence that it frightened U.S. President Joe Biden.

In "Dead Reckoning," Ethan Hunt (Cruise) assembles his Impossible Mission Force team to locate two halves of a key that, when interlocked, become the only means of stopping The Entity, a dangerous AI system that has become self-aware and gone rogue. However, the IMF isn't the only party searching for both halves of the key. Countries across the globe are also seeking it as a means to dominate the world if they come into possession of it.

According to The Associated Press, Bruce Reed, deputy chief of staff at the White House, watched "Dead Reckoning" during a weekend retreat with the president, who was haunted by the very real threat of AI that he saw in the film.

"If he hadn't already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about," Reed told The AP.