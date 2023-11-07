The Rick And Morty Episode With A Simpsons Easter Egg You Likely Missed

Pretty much any adult-oriented animated sitcom these days owes at least some debt to "The Simpsons." It's hard to understate the Fox series' influence over the last several decades, so it's only appropriate the show got a shoutout in an episode of "Rick and Morty."

In the post-credits sequence for "Rick and Morty" Season 7, Episode 2 — "The Jerrick Trap" — a visage of Rick remains trapped in Jerry's mind after the two spent the majority of the episode sharing brains. Rick runs around various memories, only to discover that Jerry believes every machine is solely powered by gears and springs. At one point, Rick goes to a nuclear facility, which bears an uncanny resemblance to Homer Simpson's workstation at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Even there, Jerry thinks it's all just gears and springs.

A Redditor pointed out the moment with side-by-side images, along with the message, "The funniest part about this bit is that it suggests that Jerry's entire knowledge of nuclear power plants comes from watching the Simpsons." It does indeed look nearly identical to Homer's workspace in what appears to be a clear nod to the iconic series. The only thing that would've made the connection even stronger is if "Rick and Morty" included Homer's board of Maggie pictures.