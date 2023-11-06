CSI Miami Star Evan Ellingson Dead At 35

Former "CSI: Miami" actor Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35.

TMZ was the first to break the news of Ellingson's passing. The outlet says that the former child actor died at his home in San Bernardino County, California on Sunday. Officials told TMZ that no foul play seems to have been involved. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Ellingson's father Michael told the outlet that his son was found at a sober-living home. His death reportedly came as a shock to the family.

Born in Los Angeles in 1988, Ellingson entered the world of show business at a relatively young age. His first gig was in the 2001 TV movie "Living in Fear." Ellingson was 13 when he got the role. That same year, he had a small role in an episode of "General Hospital." Ellingson's career as a child actor continued to blossom, with a recurring role in the Fox sitcom "Titus." In addition to an appearance in the iconic sketch series "Mad TV," some of Ellingson's early highlights included a small role in the Fox series "Bones" and Clint Eastwood's war drama "Letters from Iwo Jima."

By the time 2007 rolled around, Ellingson had a guest role in Season 6 of "24" as Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) nephew, Josh. Shortly afterward, Ellingson found himself populating a role in Season 6 of another iconic crime series, "CSI: Miami." In the "CSI" spin-off, Ellingson started as Kyle Harmon, lending his talents for 18 episodes.