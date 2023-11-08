Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Hints At Doctor Doom's Marvel Multiverse Role

Uncharacteristically for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the multibillion-dollar mega-franchise finds itself in a bit of a pickle. Due to the domestic violence allegations against Kang actor Jonathan Majors, the multiversal phase of the MCU finds itself with a massive villain problem, and one executive says things will only get worse after "Loki" Season 2 is over. It remains to be seen if Kang is recast or if the MCU chooses to pivot to another major villain altogether.

For quite some time now, Doctor Doom has arguably been the most important villain the MCU needs to introduce, and given the character's connections to Kang in the comics, it may be tempting to view the Latverian monarch as a natural Kang replacement — especially with the 2025 "Fantastic Four" MCU movie looming on the horizon. Still, while Doom's arrival could very well be close at hand, he might not become a Kang. Instead, journalist Jeff Sneider stated on "The Hot Mic" podcast that "Fantastic Four" may set Doom up for an appearance in 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars" — the follow-up to 2026's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

"I still believe that Doctor Doom will be introduced in the post-credits sequence of 'Fantastic Four,'" Sneider said. "... [The strike] could affect that potentially, but that movie is due two years before 'Secret Wars.'" However, according to him, it would be premature to say that Doom will immediately take over as the kind of all-encompassing MCU villain that "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" have set Kang up as. In fact, Sneider noted that Doom may play a relatively minor role at this stage. "There are multiple villains in 'Secret Wars,'" he said, "so it'd be inaccurate to say he's THE villain."