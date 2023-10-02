Gen V: Every Supe In The Boys Universe Has The Same Weakness (And It Makes Sense)

"Gen V" finally shows how the Boys could take down their adversaries with ease, with Season 1, Episode 2, "First Day," revealing that Supes — or at least young Supes, like those who attend Godolkin University — have an apparently inherent auditory weakness. As two God U security offers boast while taking down Seven member in the making Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), those who have received Compound V injections and manifested powers also manifest a sensitivity to higher frequencies.

It's an interesting wrinkle to introduce outside of the flagship series. In the first two episodes of "The Boys," Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) emphasize that every Supe has a different weakness that needs to be learned and exploited in order to take them down (Translucent, for example, is uniquely vulnerable to electricity). As the series progresses, however, the base powers possessed by the Supes are largely homogenized — usually amounting to enhanced speed, strength, and durability — as are their weaknesses, which are largely reduced to pure overwhelming force.

If Butcher and his crew could merely use sonic weapons to not only defeat their powerful enemies but also detain them without leaving a trail of carnage, this seems like the sort of thing they and/or their CIA handlers would want to have in their arsenal. As such, some may be confused by the sudden introduction of this weakness — yet there may have been some indication of it all the way back in "The Boys" Season 2.