Why The Actor In Bleu De Chanel Commercial Looks So Familiar

The actor in the Bleu de Chanel commercials is Timotheé Chalamet — and he's been in a ton of huge projects throughout the last several years.

Chalamet, who's just 27 years old, has made his mark as an in-demand Hollywood actor since he got his start in 2014 with a small part in "Interstellar." Now, he's the face of a major sci-fi franchise, an established leading man, and the face of Bleu de Chanel, a scent from the legendary fashion house. In a conversation with Vogue about his collaboration with Chanel, Chalamet revealed that his grandmother loved Chanel No. 5, so it feels like a perfect ode to his family to represent the scent. "I like that it feels a little pulled back, it's subtle but still assertive," he said, describing Blue de Chanel. "I'm not someone who wears scent all the time. For me, it's about emphasizing a moment."

On top of all that, Chalamet stars in a new ad for the fragrance directed by Martin Scorsese — which, he told Harper's Bazaar, is a huge career milestone for him. "One of the highest honors, if not the highest honor, of my career: to get to work with Martin Scorsese in New York," Chalamet said. "I'm a New York boy—I'm a New York actor. Checking something huge off [the] personal bucket list." So where have you seen Chalamet before? Why does he look so familiar? Well, he's appeared in everything from emotional independent movies to star-studded Netflix comedies.