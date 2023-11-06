Jon Hamm Replaces Ben Affleck As Batman For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Fan Art

In the world of comic book movies, Batman must take the crown for the most fan casts. Since the dawn of the DCEU, fans have rallied behind certain actors they'd love to wear the iconic cape and cowl, and Jon Hamm may be at the top of that list.

Since the earliest days of the DCEU, fans have been vying for Hamm to play the beloved Caped Crusader. The actor spent seven years playing the suit-wearing mysterious businessman Don Draper on "Mad Men," so the comparisons to Batman's alter-ego practically write themselves. Not to mention, he's tall, handsome, and wears his dark hair well, looking as if somebody ripped Bruce Wayne out of the comics into our everyday life.

Adding fuel to the fire, Hamm turned down the role of Hal Jordan in "Green Lantern," making him one of the many actors who refused big DC roles. But more importantly, it teed him up to potentially inherit the Batman mantle one day. Although it hasn't happened yet, fans still hope that Hamm could one day play the iconic hero and artist @horrific.heroics decided to take matters into their own hands. The Instagram artist took to the social media platform to display his fan art, imagining Hamm as the Dark Knight. And we have to say, if the DCU wanted an older Batman, the studio would have a hard time finding an actor more fitting for the part.