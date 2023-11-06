Jon Hamm Replaces Ben Affleck As Batman For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Fan Art
In the world of comic book movies, Batman must take the crown for the most fan casts. Since the dawn of the DCEU, fans have rallied behind certain actors they'd love to wear the iconic cape and cowl, and Jon Hamm may be at the top of that list.
Since the earliest days of the DCEU, fans have been vying for Hamm to play the beloved Caped Crusader. The actor spent seven years playing the suit-wearing mysterious businessman Don Draper on "Mad Men," so the comparisons to Batman's alter-ego practically write themselves. Not to mention, he's tall, handsome, and wears his dark hair well, looking as if somebody ripped Bruce Wayne out of the comics into our everyday life.
Adding fuel to the fire, Hamm turned down the role of Hal Jordan in "Green Lantern," making him one of the many actors who refused big DC roles. But more importantly, it teed him up to potentially inherit the Batman mantle one day. Although it hasn't happened yet, fans still hope that Hamm could one day play the iconic hero and artist @horrific.heroics decided to take matters into their own hands. The Instagram artist took to the social media platform to display his fan art, imagining Hamm as the Dark Knight. And we have to say, if the DCU wanted an older Batman, the studio would have a hard time finding an actor more fitting for the part.
Jon Hamm looks great as Batman
@Horrific.heroics' art puts Jon Hamm in Batman's iconic black and grey costume, a departure from his usual on-screen all-black look. One glance is all it takes to convince doubters that the actor has what it takes to bring the Caped Crusader to life. Out of costume, he couldn't look more like Bruce Wayne. However, the art proves that even with the cowl, Hamm may be the most Batman-like actor to never play the role. All that's missing is a contract for him to sign and solidify himself as Batman.
As if the fan art wasn't enough, the actor has expressed interest in the role. When Ben Affleck hung up his cape, rumors swirled that Hamm wanted to be his Batman replacement. When asked about that on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," the actor said he's a longtime fan of comic books, but has never been offered the role. "I'm sure there's an interesting version of that being out there, and if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not," Hamm said.
Although Hamm's comments are over five years old, he's presumably never stopped being a fan of Batman and other comic book heroes. However, by now, he's likely aged out of the role — at least for James Gunn's new DCU. The studio probably wants a younger Batman to stick around for a decade or more. But with DC Studios exploring "Elseworlds" projects, the opportunity for Hamm to suit up as Batman could one day come to fruition.