Mean Girls 'Sequel' Ignites Rachel McAdams Speculation: Where Is Regina George?

Fans are buzzing about the "Mean Girls" reunion in this Walmart commercial — and they're wondering why Rachel McAdams didn't reprise her role as Regina George.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra all returned for the commercial — as Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, Damian Leigh, and Kevin Gnapoor, respectively — which brings audiences back to the original movie's setting of North Shore High School. Cady's now the school's guidance counselor, Karen is (for some reason) still doing terrible weather reports, Damian is still helping with the lighting for the holiday talent shows, and Gretchen and Kevin are proud parents, with the former still trying to make "fetch" happen.

Lizzy Caplan, who played bad girl Janis Ian, is also notably absent, but fans are definitely fixating on Regina. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), people had questions about why McAdams wasn't in the commercial, like @TheBaddestMitch, who wrote, "Rachel mcadams was too good to answer her phone??????" @andisayHEYY agreed, responding to that post and writing, "Like this was a pretty good commercial and all but damn it feels incomplete." They make a good point. It feels strange to see the Plastics — the clique Regina led in the movie — without their queen bee present.