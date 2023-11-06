Were Lauren Graham And Matthew Perry Friends In Real Life?
In the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death on October 28, many fans are revisiting some of the most important relationships of the late actor's life, whether it was the enduring bond he shared with his "Friends" castmates or the lives he altered through his advocacy work and establishment of a rehabilitation clinic for those struggling with addiction.
One significant relationship was his friendship with his frequent co-star Lauren Graham. Perry and Graham met while the latter was experiencing her own rise to fame on "Gilmore Girls." She recounted their meeting — and flirtation — in her 2016 memoir, "Talking As Fast As I Can." "The only bright spot, dude-wise, was at an event where I met Matthew Perry," she wrote. "He became my longtime Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated, or FWIABNED" (via Today).
Indeed, the pair were romantically linked around 2003, but the brief flame was quickly extinguished. Still, Perry and Graham's would-be romance was a popular topic on the talk show circuit. In a 2008 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Graham cheekily denied that they were an item. "You always make fun of me for not going out with him, and I keep telling you he's just my friend," the actor said.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Graham and Perry showed off their chemistry on-screen
Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry's friendship was evident anytime they shared a screen, which happened a few times over the years. In 2006, Graham played herself in an episode of "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." In the Aaron Sorkin series, Perry played the executive producer of a fictional sketch comedy show. In the Season 1 episode, Graham plays the show's host and enjoys some negging-heavy flirtation with Perry's Matt Albie.
The pair reunited again in an episode of Perry's short-lived sitcom "Go On," as well as a 2015 episode of "The Odd Couple." "She's one of my favorite people," Perry said in a Q&A about the series (via Paramount+). "We have great chemistry when working together and it's fun to work with a close friend."
Perry and Graham shared the big screen as well in the 2008 movie "Birds of America." The duo played a married couple, Morrie and Betty Tanager, who take in Morrie's unstable adult siblings. Perry and Graham clearly had a lot of fun doing press for "Birds of America," if the interview clips are any indication. The pair demonstrates their off-the-charts banter and even allude to their short-lived romance.
One especially sweet clip of Perry and Graham is from a 2013 episode of "Piers Morgan Live," in which Perry subbed in as host. Even though Perry can't stop joking about how big Graham's head looks on the monitor, he emphasizes to his friend that she "looks beautiful." It's the perfect encapsulation of their friendship: witty, teasing, and ultimately tender.