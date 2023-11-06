Were Lauren Graham And Matthew Perry Friends In Real Life?

In the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death on October 28, many fans are revisiting some of the most important relationships of the late actor's life, whether it was the enduring bond he shared with his "Friends" castmates or the lives he altered through his advocacy work and establishment of a rehabilitation clinic for those struggling with addiction.

One significant relationship was his friendship with his frequent co-star Lauren Graham. Perry and Graham met while the latter was experiencing her own rise to fame on "Gilmore Girls." She recounted their meeting — and flirtation — in her 2016 memoir, "Talking As Fast As I Can." "The only bright spot, dude-wise, was at an event where I met Matthew Perry," she wrote. "He became my longtime Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated, or FWIABNED" (via Today).

Indeed, the pair were romantically linked around 2003, but the brief flame was quickly extinguished. Still, Perry and Graham's would-be romance was a popular topic on the talk show circuit. In a 2008 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Graham cheekily denied that they were an item. "You always make fun of me for not going out with him, and I keep telling you he's just my friend," the actor said.

