Who Censored Roger Rabbit Was Darker & Way More Twisted Than The Disney Film

Touchstone Pictures' "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is not exactly a chipper film. Despite it being a blend of live-action and hand-drawn animation, much like Warner Bros.' "Space Jam" franchise, the Robert Zemeckis project satirizes noir murder mysteries and that's not a genre well known for its giggles. Please don't misunderstand — the 1988 film is absolutely a comedy but it also features animated characters pleading for their lives as they're slowly lowered into a lethal vat of toxic ooze, so there's that. Here's the real kicker, though, because "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is still somehow infinitely cheerier than its source material.

The film is based on Gary K. Wolf's novel "Who Censored Roger Rabbit?" Immediately, attentive readers will note a minor change in titles. But that's not where the variations end. In fact, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and "Who Censored Roger Rabbit" are drastically different narratives and Wolf's book is unquestionably darker. There's no love lost between Jessica Rabbit (Kathleen Turner, Amy Irving) and Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) on the page, even though their on-screen romance is built of sturdier stuff. In fact, the cause of their estrangement is key evidence for finger-wagging during the plethora of murders that take place, many of which occur because Wolf forgot to write a hero in his book.

Private detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) might be the protagonist ... but he's no hero. Some of his nastiest choices are given to Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd), a character that Zemeckis created from whole cloth in the film adaptation because it's really hard to root for a vicious killer. Don't expect anything better from Roger, though, because he's got just as much blood on his hands, even if he's technically dead. There's a lot to unpack with this one, isn't there?