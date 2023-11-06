How I Met Your Mother's Jason Segel Involved In A Fight At A Pro Wrestling Show

Jason Segel might not be the first Hollywood star who comes to mind for his proximity to professional wrestling — his similarities to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just about begin and end with his above-average height. But he had wrestling fans talking nevertheless after he briefly became the focal point of a match at a show in Los Angeles County.

On October 30, author Hector Diaz posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, of bad boy wrestler Sami Callihan placing his opponent Penta El Zero Miedo in Segel's lap as the "How I Met Your Mother" actor yells, "Don't do it, Callihan!" While Segel is still begging him not to, Callihan kicks Penta in the face. "Didn't expect to spend my Monday night watching Jason Segel and Penta getting superkicked," Diaz wrote. "But here we are." This video soon made the rounds among wrestling fans online.

This all took place at Republic of Lucha, a store and venue dedicated to all things lucha libre in South Pasadena that Penta co-owns with his brother and fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Rey Fenix. The match paired Penta with rising Japanese talent Konosuke Takeshita and Callihan with Shun Skywalker, a masked Japanese wrestler known for making frequent goat-like noises. And from the sound of it, Segel's involvement was not preplanned but a decision Callihan made after spotting the actor in the crowd.